Phir Wohi Raat

Not Available

Dr. Vijay is a psychiatrist and is in love with a beautiful young woman named Asha. He is stunned when another doctor refers Asha to him, as Asha has been having hallucinations and nightmares of a woman who comes to attack her and choke her to death so much so that her hostel warden has asked her to leave. Vijay hypnotizes Asha, and is successful in driving away her fears. Asha, her friend, Shobha, and Vijay travel to Asha's residence out in the countryside to celebrate her birthday, which they do with lot of pomp and merriment. Shortly thereafter, Asha sees a grotesque woman, quite different from the one she has been having nightmares about, walking in the hallway of her house, but whose motive is also the same - her death.