Phish: 03/08/2009 Hampton Coliseum

Sanity (not played since November 27, 1998 or 188 shows) ended prematurely right after the “world explodes” line (additionally, one of the large, white balloons that was hung from the rafters popped, as if on cue, as Trey sang "world explodes"). Disease was also unfinished. This show marked the Phish debuts of Undermind and She Thinks I Still Care. Frankenstein featured Page on keytar. Before Contact, the band and audience sang Happy Birthday to Fish’s Dad, Leonard, and the end of Contact featured a Happy Birthday jam. The post-show music included "Sweet Virginia" from Exile on Main Street.