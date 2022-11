Not Available

This marked Phish’s first show at Red Rocks since August 7, 1996 (388 shows). Trey introduced Mike before the start of the second set, at which point Mike pretended to leave the stage, prompting Trey to introduce him a second time. Weekapaug contained a Celebration (Kool & the Gang) tease from Mike. Ghost contained a Praise You jam and a Windy City tease. Trey teased Piper before starting Limb By Limb.