Phish: 10-21-1995 Pershing Auditorium, Lincoln, NE

Not Available

Set 1: Tweezer Reprise, Chalk Dust Torture, Guelah Papyrus, Reba[1], Wilson > Cars Trucks Buses, Kung > The Lizards, Strange Design, Acoustic Army, Good Times Bad Times -> Tweezer Reprise Set 2: Also Sprach Zarathustra > David Bowie, Lifeboy, Sparkle > You Enjoy Myself > Purple Rain > Hold Your Head Up, Harry Hood, Suzy Greenberg Encore: Highway to Hell [1] No whistling. Teases: · Beat It tease in Harry Hood · Beat It, Stairway to Heaven, and Tweezer Reprise teases in Suzy Greenberg · Black or White tease Notes: Reba did not have the whistling ending. Perhaps responding to fan predictions of a Michael Jackson cover album on Halloween, the band teased Black or White before GTBT as well as Beat It before and in Hood and in Suzy Greenberg. Suzy also included Stairway to Heaven and Tweezer Reprise teases. The soundcheck's Dog Log contained YEM lyrics (Wash Uffizi and drive me to Firenze). This show is available as an archival release on LivePhish.com.