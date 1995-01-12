Phish: 12-01-1995 Hershey Park Arena, Hershey, PA

1995

Set 1: Buried Alive > Down with Disease > Theme From the Bottom, Poor Heart, Wolfman's Brother[1] > Chalk Dust Torture, Colonel Forbin's Ascent > Fly Famous Mockingbird[2], Stash, Cavern Set 2: Halley's Comet > Mike's Song -> Weekapaug Groove, The Mango Song > Wilson > Suspicious Minds > Hold Your Head Up, David Bowie -> Catapult[3] -> David Bowie[4] Encore: Suzy Greenberg [1] Trey flubbed lyrics and remarked that, since he likes them so much, he would sing them again. [2] Narration referenced chocolate and the rhombus. [3] Started over David Bowie hi-hat intro. [4] Homer Simpson quotes ("mmmm... chocolate") and Simpsons signal. Notes: Catapult started over the Bowie hi-hat intro, which also featured quotes of Homer Simpson (“mmmm...chocolate”) and a Simpsons signal. This was the first time ever that Mike’s and Weekapaug were played without anything in between them.