Phish: 1994/10/31 Glens Falls Civic Center, Glens Falls, NY

Set 1: Frankenstein, Sparkle > Simple > Divided Sky, Harpua -> The Vibration of Life -> Harpua[1], Julius > The Horse > Silent in the Morning > Reba, Golgi Apparatus Set 2: Back in the U.S.S.R.[2] > Dear Prudence[2], Glass Onion[2] > Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da[2], Wild Honey Pie[2], The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill[2], While My Guitar Gently Weeps[2], Happiness Is a Warm Gun[2], Martha My Dear[2], I'm So Tired[2], Blackbird[2], Piggies, Rocky Raccoon[2] > Don't Pass Me By[2], Why Don't We Do It in the Road?[2], I Will[2], Julia[2], Birthday[3], Yer Blues[2], Mother Nature's Son[2], Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey[2], Sexy Sadie[2], Helter Skelter[2], Long Long Long[2], Revolution 1[2], Honey Pie[2], Savoy Truffle[2], Cry Baby Cry[4] -> Revolution 9[5] Set 3: David Bowie, Bouncing Around the Room, Slave to the Traffic Light > Rift > Sleeping Monkey > Poor Heart, Run Like an Antelope