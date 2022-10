Not Available

Set 1: Crowd Control > Divided Sky > Wilson > Foam, Halley's Comet > My Soul, Ya Mar, Army of One, Taste, Gumbo > Train Song, Pebbles and Marbles Set 2: Energy > Runaway Jim[1] > Carini > The Wedge, Light -> David Bowie, Silent in the Morning > Meatstick[2] > Quinn the Eskimo, You Enjoy Myself Encore: Sanity, Bold As Love