PHISH, WEDNESDAY 06/12/2019 CHAIFETZ ARENA, SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY St. Louis, MO SET 1: Chalk Dust Torture, The Moma Dance, Waves > Bouncing Around the Room, Undermind, Heavy Things, Roggae, We Are Come to Outlive Our Brains, Funky Bitch, Set Your Soul Free, Run Like an Antelope SET 2: Gloria[1], Loving Cup > Twist > About to Run[1], Mr. Completely > Light > Waste, Suzy Greenberg ENCORE: Farmhouse, First Tube [1] Phish debut.