Phish - 2019-11-30 SET 1: Turtle in the Clouds, Punch You in the Eye, Llama[1], Meat, The Old Home Place, Lawn Boy, I Didn't Know, Maze, Horn, Gotta Jibboo > Stash[2] -> Plasma[3] > Golgi Apparatus SET 2: Bathtub Gin > Alaska[2] > What's the Use? > Piper > Golden Age -> Plasma[3] > Harry Hood ENCORE: Big Black Furry Creature from Mars[2] > Kung > Wombat, Possum > Plasma[3] [1] Slow version. [2] Unfinished. [3] Ending only