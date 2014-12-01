Phish - American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL - 2014-12-31

Not Available

Set 1: Buried Alive > Ghost > Scent of a Mule, Sample in a Jar > Reba, 46 Days, Big Black Furry Creature from Mars, Lawn Boy[1], Saw It Again > Tube > Wolfman's Brother Set 2: Intro[2], The Haunted House[2], The Very Long Fuse[2], The Dogs[2], Timber[2], Your Pet Cat[2], Shipwreck[2], The Unsafe Bridge[2], The Chinese Water Torture[2], The Birds[2], Martian Monster[2] Set 3: Punch You In the Eye > Golden Age > Tweezer -> Heavy Things, Guyute, Sand -> Tweezer Reprise Encore: Is This What You Wanted[3], Frankenstein[4] [1] Fish drum solo. [2] Debut. [3] Phish debut. [4] Page on keytar.