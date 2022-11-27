Phish Bakers Dozen Night 1 Coconut

Not Available

New York , NY SET 1: Shake Your Coconuts[1], Martian Monster, Timber Ho! > 555, Pigtail, Halfway to the Moon, Reba[2], Moonage Daydream, Walls of the Cave SET 2: Tweezer > Seven Below > Billy Breathes > Sparkle, Everything's Right > Slave to the Traffic Light > Suzy Greenberg, Coconut[3] ENCORE: The Mango Song > Good Times Bad Times [1] Phish debut. Lyrics changed to reference the Baker's Dozen. [2] No whistling. [3] Phish debut. This show marked the beginning of Phish's Baker's Dozen run at Madison Square Garden and consisted of a Coconut donut theme. Coconut donuts were given to fans arriving at the venue and the show featured the Phish debuts of Shake Your Coconuts and Coconut. The lyrics of Shake Your Coconuts were changed to reference the Baker's Dozen. Reba did not have whistling. Walls of the Cave contained a Streets of Cairo tease by Trey. This show was webcast via Live Phish.