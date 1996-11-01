Phish: Coral Sky

1996

On November 2nd, 1996, Phish performed at Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, FL; the only outdoor shed show of the Fall Tour. The show combined the residual energy of Halloween with a tropical feel that could only have happened in South Florida in November. Amidst swaying palms and soft breezes, the band played a deeply experimental show. They were joined by percussionist Karl Perazzo (Santana), whose contribution helped extend and build upon the magic of Halloween, adding polyrhythms that explored new space within Phish's music.Set 1: Ya Mar[1], Julius[1], Fee[2] -> Taste[1], Cavern[1] > Stash[1], The Lizards[1], Free[1], Johnny B. Goode[1]Set 2: Crosseyed and Painless[3] -> Run Like an Antelope[4], Waste[1], Harry Hood[1] > A Day in the Life[1], Sweet AdelineEncore: Funky Bitch[5]