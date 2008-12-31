Phish: Hampton Coliseum

2008

Phish’s first public performance since Coventry on August 15, 2004 started with Fluffhead, a song not played since prior to the first hiatus on September 29, 2000 (70 shows). Also of note, several large, white balloons were hung in a circle around the coliseum, lit up by an additional central lighting rig; the balloons (save for a few casualties) would remain for the entire run. Trey Introduced Fishman as “Dad” during I Didn’t Know. Train Song was not played since May 23, 2000 (111 shows) and Grind was not played since December 30, 1998 (181 shows). This show featured the Phish debut of Backwards Down the Number Line. YEM featured a false start possibly as a nod to the January 3, 2003 restarted version.