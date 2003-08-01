2003

"It" is a two-disc DVD set chronicling Phish's two-day summer festival in Limestone, Maine on August 2 & 3, 2003. The first disc contains a full-length documentary originally aired on PBS in 2004 featuring interviews with the band, song excerpts, and images from the concert grounds and festival events. This was the sixth of eight major outdoor summer festivals held by Phish. The second disc contains a selection of complete live songs performed over the weekend. The DVD set, which clocks in at over four hours, was certified platinum in 2005.