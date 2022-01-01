Phish: Live In Brooklyn

Not Available

Live in Brooklyn is the second DVD release by the rock band Phish. Performed on June 16, 2004, at the minor league baseball field KeySpan Park in Brooklyn, New York, it was the opening night of what was the band's final tour. The concert was originally recorded for a simulcast in movie theatres. The concert features the debuts of "A Song I Heard the Ocean Sing" and "Nothing", both of which recorded on their final album, "Undermind". Also, "Dinner and a Movie" and "The Curtain With" had not been played since their Las Vegas 2000 run shortly before their hiatus.