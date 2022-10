2010

Live In Utica was recorded on October 20, 2010 by the rock band Phish. This was their first ever performance at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in New York. With a capacity of only 5,500, Utica was the smallest venue on Phish's fall tour and the atmosphere was charged with electricity. The 2 DVD set presents three hours of Phish in an intimate venue with an inspired audience that returned the energy at every turn.