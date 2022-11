Not Available

Live In Utica was recorded on October 20, 2010 by the rock band Phish. This was their first ever performance at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in New York. With a capacity of only 5,500, Utica was the smallest venue on Phish's fall tour and the atmosphere was charged with electricity. The 2 DVD set presents three hours of Phish in an intimate venue with an inspired audience that returned the energy at every turn.