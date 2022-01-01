Not Available

Phish: Live in Vegas is a video of a complete live performance from rock band Phish recorded on September 30, 2000. It includes many rarities and songs that were brought out of "retirement" after long periods of inactivity. The performance was originally a live Internet webcast that came just days after Phish officially announced an indefinite hiatus from recording and touring. Anastasio used this opportunity to officially announce the hiatus to audiences across the globe via the Internet. Set 1: Walfredo, The Curtain With, Maze, Roggae, I Didn't Know, Mike's Song > Simple > Saw It Again, Esther > Weekapaug Groove Set 2: Timber (Jerry), AC/DC Bag, Colonel Forbin's Ascent > Fly Famous Mockingbird, Twist > Sand > A Day in the Life Encore: Emotional Rescue Bonus Tracks: Piper, Camel Walk (10.1.00 Phoenix, AZ