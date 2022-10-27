Phish - MSG - 12-30-2010

Not Available

Set 1: Cities, Chalk Dust Torture, Gumbo > Quinn the Eskimo, Halley's Comet > Camel Walk[1], Maze, Driver, Bathtub Gin, Fat Man in the Bathtub, Timber (Jerry) > Golgi Apparatus, Character Zero Set 2: Tweezer > Light > Theme From the Bottom -> My Friend, My Friend[2] > Axilla, Fluffhead, Boogie On Reggae Woman -> Also Sprach Zarathustra > Suzy Greenberg Encore: Run Like an Antelope > Tweezer Reprise [1] P.A. cut out. [2] No "Myfe" ending. Notes: This was the first of three Pay Per view performances. The P.A. cut out during Camel Walk. My Friend did not contain the "Myfe" ending.