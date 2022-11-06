Phish - MSG - 12-31-2010

Not Available

Set I:Punch You in the Eye, AC/DC Bag, The Moma Dance, Scent of a Mule, Burn That Bridge, Weigh, Ocelot, Beauty of My Dreams, Gone, Rock and Roll Set II: Wilson > 46 Days, Sand, NICU, Down with Disease > Ghost, You Enjoy Myself > Manteca > You Enjoy Myself Set III: Meatstick*, Auld Lang Syne, After Midnight, Backwards Down the Number Line, Piper > Free, Waste, Slave to the Traffic Light, Grind Encore: First Tube * Meatstick was an international version featuring many varied countries represented through theatrical Meatstick dances, costumes and of course, Meatstick lyrics.