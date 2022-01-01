Phish: Walnut Creek

Not Available

Walnut Creek is the a concert DVD released on August 8, 2008 by the rock band Phish. It was performed on July 22, 1997 at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre in Raleigh, North Carolina during a stormy night, the second show of their 1997 U.S. summer tour. During the first set, lightning struck the stage three different times, hitting the stage during the band's rendition of "Taste," forcing the group to cut the set short and leave the stage. After a one hour intermission (purposely extended in order to let the storm pass), the group returned to the stage for an additional 90 minutes of music. The DVD footage is taken from the venue jumbo screen video feed displayed in concert during the show.