1994

Phobophilia: The Love of Fear

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    December 31st, 1994

    Studio

    Not Available

    More terror/magic hijinks from Penn & Teller, with support from some other players. Paul Provenza spends the whole show trapped in a system of giant tubes. Skits include a new director and an auditioning starlet who can and will do anything, and the Three Stooges on a construction project. Other notable tricks include earthworms finding a photo from a stack, a borrowed ring apparently cut from a volunteer's stomach, and a bullet swap.

    Cast

    		TellerHimself
    		Kari Coleman
    		David Strickland
    		Paul Provenza
    		Billy West(voice)
    		Penn JilletteHimself

    View Full Cast >

    Images