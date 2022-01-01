Phobophilia: The Love of Fear

1994

More terror/magic hijinks from Penn & Teller, with support from some other players. Paul Provenza spends the whole show trapped in a system of giant tubes. Skits include a new director and an auditioning starlet who can and will do anything, and the Three Stooges on a construction project. Other notable tricks include earthworms finding a photo from a stack, a borrowed ring apparently cut from a volunteer's stomach, and a bullet swap.