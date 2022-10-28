Not Available

Phometrica tells the story of a couple, Stefania (Joanna Ignaczewska) and Jose (Tom Woodward). When Stefania falls pregnant, Jose becomes suspicious about the nature of the clearing work she's undertaking to help support the family. Paranoid that she's keeping something from him, he follows her. However, rather than reveal Stefania's secrets, Jose steps into his own nightmares and finds himself exploring his own guilt. Meanwhile as Stefania seeks to pull their life into some kind of order, the couple find themselves separated by the growing chaos, and are unable to escape their hopeless indulgence in their own suffering. Featuring Arthur Brown as cult leader Deacon Tavalouris, the film plays out in a series of fractured sketches that range from the comedic to the surreal.