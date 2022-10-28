Not Available

Phone Call to the Bar

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In the Susukino red light district of Sapporo, a private detective (Yo Oizumi) drinks alcohol with his driver Takada (Ryuhei Matsuda) in his favourite bar. There he receives a phone call from a woman who identifies herself as Kyoko Kondo. The woman asks the detective to complete a simple task. The detective, having an excellent sense for danger, thinks the work is easy and accepts the case. The next day he begins the investigation.

Cast

Ryuhei MatsudaTakada
KoyukiSaori
Toshiyuki NishidaToshio Kirishima
Satomi AchiwaYasuko Taguchi
Tamae AndôMineko
Yoshiki ArizonoKohei Taguchi

