Akin and Mary meet for the first time at an airport where they accidentally bump into each other and mistakenly swap their identical phones . This leads to a destination mix up after they receive one another's text regarding a travel destination. Consequently, Akin ends up traveling to where Mary is supposed to go and vice versa. Neither knows about the swap until they have reached their opposite destinations and "the phone" stops ringing (In Mary's case) and "Won't stop ringing" (In Akins's case) . As a result of the phone swap, they agree to help carry out each other's missions, armed with the information and data on each other's phone. But it's not as easy as they both think as new obstacles and complications rise at every turn as they both struggle to adapt to their alien environment and situation. Mary has to walk in Akins shoes and represent him in a company meeting while Akin has to represent Mary in her the family meeting. This they do with hilarious results