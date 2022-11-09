Phonics 4 Babies: Baby's First Words

Not Available

Join Mallory Lewis Emmy Award® winning performer as she introduces your child to the first 300 key words and phrases which will be a springboard for all speech. Your child will have fun with Giggles and the rest of the Tummy Tots in a magical world full of playful puppets, sing-along songs and phonics fun as they learn new words including Hello , Goodbye , Please and Thank You . Early Communication Development: Helps address children s needs at an earlier age Can enhance family bonding Can become the basis of social and emotional well- being Developed in association with prominent clinical advisors from UCLA, speech pathologists and child educators, Phonics 4 Babies is designed specifically to engage babies and toddlers in early speech skills. It s unique blend of music and entertainment will introduce your child to vowel and consonant formation, letter and shape identification, counting games, basic manners and more that will unlock their imagination like never before.