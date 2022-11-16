Phonomanie

Not Available

A masked man in a suit gains access to an apartment; secretly, systematically and silently kills everyone present in a bestial way. Unnoticed, he leaves the scene. On a weekend trip some time later, Samantha and her friends realize that this incident was probably not the only one, because the culprit has left a trail of horror. Without further ado, they decide to do some research on the matter themselves, without realizing what they are going to do for a chain reaction. A horrible horror trip begins, because someone plays a deadly game ... Do you trust your friends?