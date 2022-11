Not Available

An Amrohi drama set in a Muslim family. Safhar's inheritance is lost, thanks to his sister-in-law, but he is still expected to complete his late father's work of building a mosque. If he cannot complete the work, then Salim must take over, but he goes off to fight in the Balkans, leaving the sister-in- law's orphaned daughter to complete the task. In doing so, she will lose her freedom, so she has a difficult decision to make.