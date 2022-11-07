Not Available

Phool Aur Kaante (English: Flowers and Thorns) is a Hindi action romance film released in 1991. It stars Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri among others. The film marked the debut of Ajay Devgn, son of stunt and action choreographer Veeru Devgan, and Madhoo, niece of actress Hema Malini. The film won Ajay Devgn, the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. Phool Aur Kaante was a Super Hit at the box office in India, and was noted for its soundtrack. the movie is loosey based on a Malayalam film Parampara (1990) starting Mammootty and Suresh Gopi. Phool Aur Kaante clashed with Yash Chopra directed Lamhe at the box office. However Phool Aur Kante proved to be a super hit, on the other hand Lamhe which starred Anil Kapoor bombed at the box office. Ajay Devgan's entry in the film became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films since.