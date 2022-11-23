Phoolon Ki Sej

Not Available

Nirmal Verma and Karuna are attracted to each other, while the former is touring that part of the country. They get very intimate, he promises to return, and even leaves his address with her but she misplaces it. Both do meet after 5 years, and after formal introductions - get married; and she re-locates to live with him and his doctor brother, and Bhabhi, Janki. Shortly thereafter Nirmal and the rest of the family are baffled when they find out Karuna secretly leaves the house and goes to an unknown location - when confronted - she refuses to divulge anything.