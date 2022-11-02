Photo Album of the Village

Not Available

In the near future, the village of Hanatani will be flooded by a dam. Kenichi, the owner of an old photo studio has a son, Takashi, who works as an assistant photographer in Tokyo. One day, they are asked to make "The Village Album", a photograph collection of all the families in the village in order to leave a memory of the beautiful village forever. They started visiting each family in the village to take photos, although they don't get along with each other. While following him every day, Takashi's harsh feelings against his father begin to change.