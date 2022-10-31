Photo and Copyright by G.P. Fieret

Not Available

With his grainy women's portraits, Gerard Fieret (1924-2009) managed to antagonize the entire late sixties establishment. In his mouse-infested studio he photographed his semi-or wholly undressed models as well as himself. His photographic work is increasingly recognised by collectors and museums. This documentary film by Frank van den Engel was shot during the final two years of his life. The camera shows Fieret alternately lucid and confused, stubborn and cooperative, accusing all and bemoaning his physical decline. (Summary from WorldCat)