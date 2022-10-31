Photography 101

Not Available

Today’s cameras put an amazing amount of power in the hands of amateur photographers, but it’s not always easy to make use of it. All those buttons, dials, and settings can be pretty intimidating. In this workshop, expert photographer Joseph Linaschke helps you understand what’s going on inside your camera, explaining fundamentals like what an aperture is and how shutter speed works. You'll learn basics such as how to hold the camera, what various modes mean and when to use them, and even how and when to use the camera’s flash. There's also creative instruction to guide you towards becoming a better photographer. As you become more comfortable with your gear, you’ll find that many new creative possibilities open up for you and the quality of your photography improves.