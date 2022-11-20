Phraw rak khrap phom

Not Available

A Pattaya guy, Sand, who runs a gang that makes their money any way they can from tourists is trying his best to get a girlfriend named Ned, a local beach volley ball star, but she is attracted to her coach. A big match is set with another team but there is trouble as they all get drunk with bar girls and their foreign "boyfriends". A huge fight ensues between the rivals and the tourists the night before the match. However this may be Sand's chance to show her he is the best choice...or is it?