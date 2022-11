Not Available

Edith Piaf, France's "Little Sparrow," is celebrated here as one of her greatest interpreters -- French jazz singer Raquel Bitton -- provides a tour of her life through stories and songs. The 16-song tribute includes performances of Piaf standards such as "La Vie en Rose" and "A Hymn to Love" interwoven with stories from her family, friends and colleagues, who gathered to share their memories at a bistro near the cemetery where she's buried.