Marta hauls a piano home from a used music shop. She almost succeeds. Albert tries for the thirtieth year already to tell Paula that he loves her. He almost succeeds. Paula wants to respond to Albert in the same vein. She almost succeeds. Police commissioner Kits has dreamed of parachuting all his life. He almost succeeds. Mirjam wants be become a circus artist. She almost succeeds. A honeybee tries to get out past a closed window. It almost succeeds. A film without main characters where the lives of characters that have lost their head intertwine in a dramatic and less dramatic way in an ordinary concrete panel apartment building.