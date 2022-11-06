Not Available

Piano for Quitters is designed for anyone and everyone who wants a practical understanding of chords and harmony. The 10 lessons will teach you to play great sounding chord progressions at surprisingly advanced levels. Whether you have had years of piano lessons or none at all, we highly recommend Piano for Quitters as a practical foundation for the entire series. These lessons are not repeated in the three volume sequel. Piano for Quitters covers: The simple building blocks of all chords and harmony — without technical terms — real chords and real chord symbols, not simplified substitutes. A practical analysis of music and how it relates to learning to play the piano. Chords placed in musical families — ten chord progressions which you will be using for the rest of your life. Step by step instruction in using chords and harmony in creating music. Techniques to improve left-hand, right-hand and hands-together playing.