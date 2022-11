Not Available

The mother issues her decree: before you get back in the water, you have to take a break and sit quietly for five minutes. For the little girl, these five minutes are an ocean of boredom that stretches on forever and ever. She starts to watch the other bathers and how they spend their five minutes. The film shows a small but memorable moment from childhood, juxtaposed with the theme of old age and the difference in perception of time at the end and the beginning of life.