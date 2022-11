Not Available

This innovative tango opera from composer Astor Piazzolla tells the mind-bending tale of Maria, a Buenos Aires prostitute who is killed, then returns to the city as a ghost accompanied by goblins, marionettes and other odd characters. Armando Nilas conducts the Astor Piazzolla Ensemble and renowned dancer Mauro Barreras choreographs the dances in this production, which was filmed live at the Grand Thermae at Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, Italy.