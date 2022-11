Not Available

In 1989, William S. Rubin, then Director Emeritus of the Museum of Modern Art's Department of Painting and Sculpture, organized its groundbreaking exhibition Picasso and Braque: Pioneering Cubism. This unscripted lecture by Rubin was shown in conjunction with the 1989 exhibition and then reissued to commemorate William Rubin on the occasion of the 2007 exhibition "Picasso Cubiste".