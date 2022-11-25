Pichiga Nachav

Not Available

Chandu(Sanjeev) is a happy go lucky youth who falls in love with a girl who ditches him and gets married to some one else. This is the same time when Anu(Chetana), who is the younger sister of Chandu’s ex, also falls in love with him. Upset by the games played by today’s generation girls, Chandu lays a challenge to Anu to get close to him physically to prove her true love. What will Anu do now? Will she go ahead and do the inevitable? To know these answers, you need to watch the film on the big screen.