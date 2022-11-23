Not Available

Skip Blumberg's film Pick Up Your Feet, The Double Dutch Show. This film first aired in 1981, on Channel 13 in New York. This film takes place at the Lincoln center (Fountain Plaza) in New York City. Skip Blumberg was always interested in motion including dance and the circus. He was selected as an artist in residence at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, where he produced Earle Murphy's Winter Olympics, which got him into sports for the first time. After making this film he wanted to make a film about a sport that wasn't well known. He decided to do a film on double Dutch. Blumberg grew up in an integrated community, so he wanted to do something that reminded him of growing up in New York City.