Not Available

Join Tom and Debbie Nicholson as they reminisce with joy and good humor about the parade of unlikely pets they have taken in over the years. From an obese chicken to a paraplegic possum to a fish that couldn't swim, it seems the Nicholsons have never met an animal they couldn't love. With a knack for fashioning homegrown solutions, Tom and Debbie nurse members of their brood through an assortment of unfortunate maladies. Some beat the odds and live a long, full life, while other furry and feathered friends meet an untimely—and often tragic—end. Told through a series of light-hearted interviews, recreations, and animations, the film captures the Nicholsons’ unwavering dedication to their motley crew and offers up an endearing look at the human capacity for caring, the deep bonds we often share with our pets, and the sometimes absurd lengths we are willing to go for the creatures we love.