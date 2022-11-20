Not Available

A unique treat for fans of H.P. Lovecraft, this release presents three different interpretations of a classic short story by the legendary writer. "Pickman's Model" is about a journalist who finds himself catapulted into a terrifying ontological nightmare upon the investigation of a colleague's death and its relationship to the work of Richard Upton Pickman, an American artist who knew the anatomy of fear itself. The three interpretations to be found here include "Chilean Gothic," which won a Best Script award at the Festival Internacional de Cine de Valdiva; "Pickman's Model," a 1981 black-and-white take on the short story; and an Italian adaptation of the disturbing short.