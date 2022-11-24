Not Available

A pickpocket (Linton Semage) is blamed by his wife for bringing misery to other families and as well as to their own home. Although he has promised to reform himself, he cannot find another line of work which would bring him a living wage. One day, after a morning of picking pockets, Kamal finds a photograph of his wife in a man's purse he had just stolen. This turns his life into chaos. He does not tell his wife about this and goes on searching for the owner of the purse. What he finds is only the beginning of his tragedy.