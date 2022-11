Not Available

Breezy isn't your ordinary hitch-hiker: she's sexy, fun... and a cold-blooded killer. As deadly as a viper, Breezy murders her victims with a poisonous ring. As she preys on highway pickups, Breezy moves from town to town, finally settling briefly as a boarder in the house of a young couple who have no idea what kind of sexual wolf they've just let in the door.