A hot day in the Retiro. Romantic love, fidelity, relationships and sexual identity are some of the themes discussed with various young people and adolescents, in a series of conversations in which each protagonist, each physiognomy, opinion and expression is a discovery that adds layers of emotion and significance to the whole. And so the day slips by, calmly and with observational acuity, in a clarifying and surprising investigation into the future of love.