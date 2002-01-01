2002

Picture Claire

  • Thriller

January 1st, 2002

Serendipity Point Films

After her Montreal apartment burns down and her possessions are reduced to ash, Claire Beaucage heads to her boyfriend's place in Toronto, only to find that he's missing. Then the police mistake her for Lily Warden, a sinister woman who killed a local gangster and happens to live in the same building as Claire's boyfriend. The police pursue a bewildered Claire while a gang of criminals chases after Lily.

Cast

Juliette LewisClaire Beaucage
Gina GershonLily Warden
Mickey RourkeEddie
Callum Keith RennieLaramie
Camilla RutherfordCynthia Lacey
Kelly HarmsBilly Stuart

