Picture Claire

After her Montreal apartment burns down and her possessions are reduced to ash, Claire Beaucage heads to her boyfriend's place in Toronto, only to find that he's missing. Then the police mistake her for Lily Warden, a sinister woman who killed a local gangster and happens to live in the same building as Claire's boyfriend. The police pursue a bewildered Claire while a gang of criminals chases after Lily.
|Juliette Lewis
|Claire Beaucage
|Gina Gershon
|Lily Warden
|Mickey Rourke
|Eddie
|Callum Keith Rennie
|Laramie
|Camilla Rutherford
|Cynthia Lacey
|Kelly Harms
|Billy Stuart
