Picture Perfect: George Eastman House

"Located on historic East Avenue in Rochester, New York, the 12.5-acre museum site was the urban estate of George Eastman, founder of Eastman Kodak Company. The Museum focuses on the 150-year history of the art, technology, and impact of photography and motion pictures – media that continue to change our perception of the world. The 1910 Colonial era house, where Eastman lived and died, offers a glimpse into the private world of this marketing genius who invented the word 'Kodak' and made photographers of us all!"