Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead

Alexa's character owns a photo studio where she creates the most beautiful portraits for engagements, business owners, real estate brokers, etc. in a formal studio setting. In addition to photography, she also conducts videography. Interestingly enough, mysteries have a way of finding her and she has a strong intuition and knack of solving them. Sometimes the mystery comes through the doors of the shop, sometimes it might be something she sees while shooting on-assignment, and sometimes she'll spot something at a crime scene that everybody missed. Alexa's character also uses her videography skills to start a part-time job - she gets a police scanner and begins to take the store van to breaking stories - could be a fire, could be an accident or even a murder. If her footage is good, she tries to sell it to local news stations for broadcast.